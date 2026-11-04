Catania: National Unity and Armed Forces Day celebrated in Piazza Università as Fire Brigade unfurls the Tricolour

Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA – Today, 4 November, saw the solemn official ceremony for National Unity and Armed Forces Day, held in the central setting of Piazza Università in Catania.

The event was attended by the leading civil, religious and military authorities of the Etna capital, as well as a large delegation from the police forces and the public.

The Tricolour unfurled by the Fire Brigade

One of the most moving and evocative moments of the celebration was the active participation of the provincial Fire Brigade command.

Personnel from the service took part in the solemn flag-raising, contributing to the success of the ceremony by unfurling the Tricolour, which flew over Piazza Università to the applause of those present.

The 4 November commemoration once again provided an important opportunity to reaffirm the values of unity and national cohesion, and the tireless daily commitment shown by the Armed Forces and state bodies in the service of the country and the safety of its citizens.