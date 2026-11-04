4 November dish: calamarata with pumpkin, guanciale and the perfect pairing with Odo Augelli white (Grillo and Catarratto)

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
SYRACUSE – November brings the rich scents of autumn: the fruits of the earth meet Sicilian culinary tradition in a dish designed to warm the table on this day.
For the 4 November recipe, we suggest a first course full of harmonious contrasts, paired with a wine of great depth and character: the white Odo Augelli, a blend of Grillo (60%) and Catarratto (40%).
The dish and the wine pairing
The dish of the day: calamarata with roasted pumpkin, crispy guanciale and pistachio crumble
A first course that celebrates the balance between the sweetness of autumn pumpkin, the savour of well-roasted guanciale and the crunch of Sicilian pistachio.
The pairing: Odo Augelli white wine (60% Grillo, 40% Catarratto)
To enhance the structure of this recipe, the choice falls on the native blend Odo Augelli:
- Wine profile: the union of Grillo’s (60%) aromatic intensity and body with Catarratto’s (40%) freshness and pronounced minerality.
- On the nose: enveloping notes of Sicilian citrus, orange blossom and yellow-fleshed fruit, accompanied by subtle hints of Mediterranean scrub.
- On the palate and pairing: Catarratto’s acidity and overall sapidity cleanse the palate perfectly of the fatty guanciale, while Grillo’s softness balances the pumpkin’s natural sweetness.
- Serving temperature: serve chilled, between 10°C and 12°C.
Ingredients and preparation
Ingredients for 4 people:
- 320 g calamarata pasta
- 400 g yellow pumpkin (peeled and diced)
- 120 g thick-sliced guanciale
- 1 shallot
- 40 g pistachio crumble
- extra virgin olive oil to taste
- salt, black pepper and a sprig of rosemary
Preparation:
- The pumpkin cream: in a large pan, sauté the chopped shallot with a drizzle of oil and the rosemary. Add the diced pumpkin, season with salt and pepper and deglaze with a little warm water. Cook over low heat until soft, then blend half to make a velouté.
- The guanciale: in a separate pan without added fat, fry the guanciale in strips until golden and crispy. Drain on kitchen paper.
- Finishing the pasta: cook the calamarata in plenty of salted water, drain al dente and toss it in the pan with the cream and pumpkin cubes. Finish by adding a ladle of cooking water.
- Plating: serve the pasta, topping each plate with crispy guanciale and pistachio crumble, and pair immediately with a chilled glass of Odo Augelli.