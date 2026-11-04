4 November dish: calamarata with pumpkin, guanciale and the perfect pairing with Odo Augelli white (Grillo and Catarratto)

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – November brings the rich scents of autumn: the fruits of the earth meet Sicilian culinary tradition in a dish designed to warm the table on this day.

For the 4 November recipe, we suggest a first course full of harmonious contrasts, paired with a wine of great depth and character: the white Odo Augelli, a blend of Grillo (60%) and Catarratto (40%).

The dish and the wine pairing

The dish of the day: calamarata with roasted pumpkin, crispy guanciale and pistachio crumble

A first course that celebrates the balance between the sweetness of autumn pumpkin, the savour of well-roasted guanciale and the crunch of Sicilian pistachio.

The pairing: Odo Augelli white wine (60% Grillo, 40% Catarratto)

To enhance the structure of this recipe, the choice falls on the native blend Odo Augelli:

Wine profile : the union of Grillo’s (60%) aromatic intensity and body with Catarratto’s (40%) freshness and pronounced minerality.

: the union of Grillo’s (60%) aromatic intensity and body with Catarratto’s (40%) freshness and pronounced minerality. On the nose : enveloping notes of Sicilian citrus, orange blossom and yellow-fleshed fruit, accompanied by subtle hints of Mediterranean scrub.

: enveloping notes of Sicilian citrus, orange blossom and yellow-fleshed fruit, accompanied by subtle hints of Mediterranean scrub. On the palate and pairing : Catarratto’s acidity and overall sapidity cleanse the palate perfectly of the fatty guanciale, while Grillo’s softness balances the pumpkin’s natural sweetness.

: Catarratto’s acidity and overall sapidity cleanse the palate perfectly of the fatty guanciale, while Grillo’s softness balances the pumpkin’s natural sweetness. Serving temperature: serve chilled, between 10°C and 12°C.

Ingredients and preparation

Ingredients for 4 people:

320 g calamarata pasta

400 g yellow pumpkin (peeled and diced)

120 g thick-sliced guanciale

1 shallot

40 g pistachio crumble

extra virgin olive oil to taste

salt, black pepper and a sprig of rosemary

Preparation: