Six new deaths in workplace accidents

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

In a single day six people died — five at the scene and one in hospital after days of agony — across the country, from north to south, in large firms and small businesses.

Updated figures from Inail and Anmil for 2026 paint a grim picture: total accident reports have topped 404,000 (up 5.4% on the previous year), while workplace deaths have already passed 700, with a rise also in reports of occupational diseases.

Recent cases include tragedies in Marghera, Piacenza, Benevento, Lecce, Novara and Ascoli Piceno, proof of a scourge that cuts across many sectors.