Wave of bomb hoaxes hits European flights

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

A wave of bomb threats hit at least 18 European flights today, diverting two planes. The threats, sent in an Italian-language email and so far all groundless, mainly targeted low-cost airlines and routes linked to Italy, Bulgaria and the Czech Republic. Police and prosecutors have opened investigations.

Italy was directly affected, with six flights at Milan Malpensa and Rome Fiumicino:

Malpensa – Warsaw (Wizz Air W46387) – diverted to Vienna

Dublin – Fiumicino (Aer Lingus EI402) – diverted to Évreux air base (France)

Malpensa – Bucharest (Wizz Air W43064)

Thessaloniki – Malpensa (Aegean Airlines A3552)

Porto – Malpensa (Ryanair FR8953)

Helsinki – Fiumicino (Finnair AY1761)

The other 12 reported incidents abroad involved various European routes:

Helsinki – Vienna (Finnair)

Madrid – Sofia, Copenhagen – Sofia and London Stansted – Sofia (Ryanair, the last diverted to Plovdiv)

Warsaw – Brussels (LOT)

4 flights to Prague (operated by Ryanair, EasyJet and Sky Express)

3 planes landed in Madrid

The escalation follows incidents in previous days: on Tuesday 10 flights had already been targeted by similar threats, while on Monday a Wizz Air flight from London Luton to Sofia was forced to make an emergency landing in Budapest.