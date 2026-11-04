“Landslide damage can no longer wait”: row over timings in Motta Sant’Anastasia, case goes to the prefect

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MOTTA SANT’ANASTASIA – There is no more time to lose for securing the land in Motta Sant’Anastasia. The dispute over the red zone and the stabilisation work in the area affected by hydrogeological instability has reached the prefect’s desk, as tension grows over compliance with the construction deadlines.

The town’s mayor, Antonio Bellia, took stock of the situation and called for immediate action and full transparency on the procedural steps.

A technical meeting in Palermo with the special commissioner’s office

A provisional turning point came during a meeting held in Palermo. A delegation from the municipal technical office was received at the offices of the special commissioner against hydrogeological instability to meet directly with the implementing body’s staff and review the project’s current status.

At the heart of the technical meeting is the need to precisely define the operational steps for stabilising the cliff and lifting the restrictions still weighing on the town.

Mayor Bellia’s demands

Motta Sant’Anastasia’s mayor firmly set out the town’s position, as the community grows weary of uncertainty and delays that affect safety and local development: