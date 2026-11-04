Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

France recorded a hybrid cyber attack targeting blood storage equipment, raising fridge temperatures from -30 °C to 110 °C. The health ministry and blood institute reassured the public, confirming the incident was resolved with no impact on public health, though they admitted hackers had breached the controls of the national transfusion service.

Minister Stephanie Rist’s office announced an inquiry to shed light on the incident, maintaining strict confidentiality over the perpetrators’ identities. The episode fits into a context of rising cybersecurity tensions in Europe: in recent weeks France has faced a wave of attacks that have already compromised refrigeration systems at 700 supermarkets and hit a regional branch of the bank Crédit Mutuel.