Melilli sets national record as first municipality in Italy to approve 2027–2029 budget

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MELILLI (SYRACUSE) / POLITICS & LOCAL GOVERNMENT – A national first for the Municipality of Melilli, which with Municipal council resolution no. 97 of 12 November 2026 becomes the first local authority in Italy to approve the 2027–2029 budget. This administrative milestone, achieved well ahead of the start of the new financial year, confirms the planning approach taken by the administration led by mayor and member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Giuseppe Carta.

Early adoption of the main financial document will allow the municipal authority to operate at full capacity from 1 January 2027, avoiding the constraints and delays typical of a provisional budget and ensuring continuity and speed in implementing projects across Melilli, Villasmundo and Città Giardino.

The three-year plan in figures: over €49 million for 2027

Financially, the 2027–2029 budget outlines a solid economic picture, alongside the current 2026 budget, which, following adjustments, reaches a total of around €90 million. The new three-year plan provides for:

2027: total volume of €49.39 million , of which around €25 million allocated to current spending for the authority’s operations and the delivery of municipal services, and around €2.50 million in capital account for investment planning.

total volume of , of which around allocated to current spending for the authority’s operations and the delivery of municipal services, and around in capital account for investment planning. 2028: total allocation of €46 million .

total allocation of . 2029: financial planning set at €45.61 million.

The budget framework aims to combine the territory’s infrastructural development with the protection of social cohesion, earmarking targeted resources for the most vulnerable groups, the elderly, schools, families and the strengthening of social and welfare services.

Carta: “Good administration is measured by the ability to plan ahead”

The mayor, Giuseppe Carta, highlighted the political and managerial significance of the achievement, stressing the synergistic work between political bodies and the bureaucracy:

“Early approval of the budget is an important result for our community and confirms the Municipality of Melilli’s ability to plan its future with seriousness and responsibility. Being the first municipality in Italy to approve the budget means putting our administrative machinery in a position to work from day one of the new year, without delays and with a clear vision of priorities. We have built a programme that looks to investment and territorial development, but above all puts people first. Our attention is focused on families, the elderly, young people, schools and all those fragile situations that require concrete action from the institutions.”

“This result is the fruit of teamwork involving the administration, the Municipal council, the management and all the offices, to whom I extend my sincere thanks. Good administration is also measured by the ability to plan ahead, turning available resources into services, opportunities and concrete answers for citizens,” Carta concluded.

The work of the finance offices and the municipal secretariat

Key to completing the process as early as November was the technical and administrative coordination between the authority’s various departments. A central role was played by the finance department, led by Dr Enza Marchica, which oversaw the preparation of the financial document and the verification of the sustainability of the forecasts, with support from the deputy municipal secretary, Dr Daniel Amato.