Romagna derby with a Ronaldinho twist

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Ronaldinho’s return to the pitch lit up the match between Ravenna and Forlì, which ended 2-0 to the home side in front of a sell-out crowd. The Brazilian legend, playing officially again at 46 and 11 years after his last appearance, dazzled in the first half with moments of class that drew open applause.

Though his aim of scoring his 300th career goal went unfulfilled, the celebration was total. In the stands, a star-studded crowd included legends such as Dida and Serginho, along with well-known figures from sport and show business like Flavio Briatore and Fabio Fognini.

Substituted at half-time to a standing ovation, Dinho hinted at a possible encore: “Running and kicking a ball on a pitch is the most beautiful thing in the world.” Meanwhile, Ravenna celebrated the three points and strengthened their position near the top of the Serie C table.