Solarino: “Orizzonte Solarino” group formed as Grande Sicilia councillors reaffirm support for mayor Spada

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SOLARINO – New balances are emerging in Solarino’s municipal council. The municipal councillors aligned with the Grande Sicilia movement – Carmelo Terranova, Giuseppe Pelligra, Benedetta Italia and Sebastiano Scorpo – have officially announced the formation of a new council group called “Orizzonte Solarino”.

The decision, formalised today, 1 November 2026, aims to secure the stability of the local municipal executive and reaffirm full and convinced support for the administrative action led by mayor Tiziano Spada. The promoters described the move as an act of institutional responsibility to place the exclusive interests of the Solarino community at the centre of the debate.

The councillors’ statement: political identity and administrative stability

The four council representatives explained the reasoning behind their political shift, asserting the autonomy of their choices and defending the work of the Spada municipal executive:

“We have shared a political and administrative project in which we continue to believe. Our autonomy is non-negotiable, which is why, outside the local administrative context, we retain our political and party identity within Grande Sicilia. We cannot accept political differences turning into personal attacks or attempts to delegitimise an administration of which we are an integral part.” — Carmelo Terranova, Giuseppe Pelligra, Benedetta Italia and Sebastiano Scorpo (Municipal councillors of Orizzonte Solarino)

Confidence in mayor Spada’s work

In the programme document released by the new group, the strength of the governing coalition is reaffirmed in the face of opposition criticism: