Syracuse: All Saints’ Day as Archbishop Lomanto celebrates Mass at the cemetery

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – To mark the Solemnity of All Saints, the diocesan community of Syracuse is gathering for a moment of prayer and remembrance at the city cemetery. Today, Sunday 1 November 2026 at 4pm, the Archbishop of Syracuse, Archbishop Francesco Lomanto, will celebrate Mass inside the church at Syracuse Cemetery.

The event is a central moment in the celebrations that open the octave of prayer and remembrance for the faithful departed.

The meaning of the Solemnity and “the saints next door”

The Archdiocese’s Office for Social Communications Pastoral Care has emphasised the deep value of this feast, recalling the Gospel teaching and the words of the Holy Father:

“The Church honours all those who, through their lives, have borne witness to Christ’s love. The saints are not only those written in calendars and whom the Church has declared as such. Pope Francis spoke of ‘the saints next door’: men and women, mothers and fathers, the elderly, adults, young people, boys and girls who, united in Christ, have lived the Beatitudes of the Gospel in their daily lives.” — Note from the Press Office of the Archdiocese of Syracuse

Plenary Indulgence from 1 to 8 November

From 1 to 8 November, the Church also offers the faithful the opportunity to obtain the benefits of a Plenary Indulgence for the souls of the departed.

To receive the indulgence, by visiting the cemetery or a church, the faithful must meet the usual conditions set by Church discipline: