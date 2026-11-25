Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Court of Milan has suspended the deportation order from Italy against Ilyes Zahani, a 20-year-old born in Italy to Tunisian parents, involved in the attack on a rabbi that took place on 16 September in piazzale Giovanni delle Bande Nere.

The young man was being held at the Cpr in via Corelli, awaiting repatriation to Tunisia — a measure already carried out for both his brother and a third accomplice, who was repatriated to Morocco. The deportation order had been issued by the Prefecture of Lodi following an eight-month suspended prison sentence for the incident.

With the decision taken on Wednesday, the 20-year-old will leave the detention centre. According to the Milan magistrates, the grounds for deportation do not exist, as the measure is deemed disproportionate: the order did not adequately assess the young man’s deep roots in Italy, the country where he was born and has always lived, despite not holding citizenship. A final decision on the merits has been set for 8 February 2027.