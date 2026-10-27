Student dies in collision with a car

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

His name was Simon and he attended Einaudi scientific high school in Syracuse. He lost his life yesterday morning, at just 15 years old, while riding his scooter with his father in a tragic road accident on via Lo Surdo, at La Pizzuta. The boy was on the scooter with his father when the collision occurred with a car driven by a woman who was left in shock.

In the impact, the 15-year-old fell and hit his head against a road sign post. The 118 ambulance service’s intervention was in vain. Today, his classmates remembered him while the school set its social media profile to mourning.