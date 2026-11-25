Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Jelenic sentenced

The Assize Court, chaired by Judge Pasquale Liccardo, has sentenced 36-year-old Jelenic of Croatian origin to life imprisonment for the murder of 34-year-old train manager Alessandro Ambrosio, who was killed on the evening of 5 January in the staff car park at the west plaza of Bologna station. The verdict was delivered on the morning of Wednesday 25 November, after four hours of deliberation, fully accepting the requests of public prosecutor Michele Martorelli.

In addition to life imprisonment, the court ordered one year and six months of daytime solitary confinement and, once the sentence is served, five years of supervised release. The defendant had been charged with aggravated murder due to the despicable motives and the commission of the crime near a railway station; he followed the verdict reading via video link from prison in Modena.

Regarding compensation for the civil parties — consisting of the victim’s parents, the Filt-Cgil and Fit-Cisl unions and the Municipality of Bologna — Jelenic must pay €500,000 to each of Ambrosio’s parents, €30,000 to Filt-Cgil, €15,000 to Fit-Cisl and a provisional €20,000 to the Municipality. The grounds for the sentence will be filed within 90 days.

Bologna mayor Matteo Lepore described the decision to join as a civil party as “a necessary choice, to stand by Alessandro’s family and to give voice to the entire Bologna community wounded by this crime”, stressing that the first-instance verdict represents “an important first step towards justice” and reaffirming the administration’s intention to follow the subsequent stages of the trial with respect for the judiciary and in solidarity with the family, colleagues and those who knew the victim.