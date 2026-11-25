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A 33-year-old detained

The Carabinieri carried out the detention late on Tuesday 24 November, outside the emergency room of Vannini hospital, after investigating a robbery and attempted extortion at Santa Rita da Cascia church in via Acquaroni.

According to the reconstruction, the man smashed a glass door panel to enter the sacristy around 10am intending to steal sacred objects. When the priest and deacon surprised him, he pretended to have a weapon to force them to hand over their smartphones, then demanded €150 to return them. When they refused, he fled; during the chase started by the priest, he turned and threatened him with a broken bottle to keep him away before disappearing.

The investigation and transfer to Regina Coeli

Analysis of CCTV footage, combined with a photographic identification by the two victims, enabled the Carabinieri from Roma Tor Bella Monaca station to quickly identify the suspect.

Late in the evening, the Carabinieri found him near Vannini hospital’s emergency room, just discharged after a check-up for general malaise. He is a 33-year-old Moroccan citizen, of no fixed address and already known to the police, detained on charges of aggravated robbery and attempted extortion, and reported to the judicial authorities for damaging the glass door. After his transfer to Regina Coeli prison, the Court of Rome upheld the detention and ordered remand in custody.