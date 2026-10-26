Nicolae Radu: the voice of the Romanian diaspora in Italy

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The diaspora is not just a community of citizens living far from their homeland. It is a world of sacrifices, work, hopes, daily struggles and bonds that withstand distance. Telling this story requires sensitivity, local knowledge and the ability to listen. Nicolae Radu’s work fits into this context: he is a Romanian journalist dedicated to informing his compatriots living in Italy, including through the national Romanian television channel Profi 24 TV.

A journalism close to people

Journalism aimed at the diaspora plays an important role: it brings citizens the information that directly affects their lives. For those living and working far from their home country, knowing their rights, understanding administrative procedures and navigating regulations can make all the difference.

Radu’s work fits into this landscape, where information is not limited to news reporting but also becomes a tool for awareness and connection between institutions, the local area and emigrant communities.

His commitment is also linked to APS Cuore, an organisation active in Italy in sociocultural promotion, and to the Info Point Diaspora project, a programme dedicated to topics such as employment, contracts, job regularity and pension rights for Romanian citizens.

The Romanian diaspora: a story to tell

The Romanian community in Italy is a significant part of Italian society. Behind the numbers are families, workers, young people, entrepreneurs and individuals who every day try to build a future while maintaining a deep connection with their roots.

In this context, journalism dedicated to the diaspora takes on a special responsibility: to give visibility to people’s experiences, address problems without prejudice and help ensure the correct circulation of information.

Issues such as workers’ rights, social protection, pensions earned in multiple countries, integration and the preservation of cultural identity require attention and in-depth coverage. These are topics that concern not only Romanian citizens but also Italian society as a whole.

The role of television and information

According to his professional profile, Radu’s presence in Romanian television represents an additional channel for bringing issues related to the lives of Romanians abroad to the public’s attention.

Television and the media can help create a dialogue between those who live in their home country and those who have chosen – or been forced by circumstances – to seek opportunities beyond their borders.

Effective information, however, must always be based on fact-checking, clear sources and a distinction between verified facts and opinions. It is this attention that makes journalism a useful tool for the community.

A bridge between Romania and Italy

The relationship between Romania and Italy is not limited to diplomatic and economic ties. It also develops through the daily stories of millions of people, cultural exchanges, work and human relationships built over time.

In this scenario, information professionals who cover the diaspora can help strengthen mutual understanding by giving space to the needs of communities and promoting a more complete narrative of European mobility.

Telling the story of the diaspora means telling the story of a living part of contemporary Europe. It means recognising that, even when people cross borders, the need to be informed, heard and represented remains fundamental.

Nicolae Radu’s work fits into this space of communication between people, places and cultures, where journalism can become a real connection between Romania and Italy.